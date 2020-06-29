Sweet Corn Serenade Is Still On Says Chamber

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska Chamber and Development Group is moving forward with some of their summertime activities.

DeAnn DeGroot is the new chamber director, who took over the position on April 1st, 2020.

Since then, she has been busy helping local businesses navigate the local economy as COVID-19 impacted many of them.

DeGroot started just after the Oskaloosa Area Chamber and Development Group and Mahaska Community Development Group merged, and the new organization began to get its feet wet.

DeGroot also talks about a couple of the 2019 Chamber Award winners, including Business Person of the Year and Citizen of the year. You can find the awards video HERE.

The Annual Golf Tournament will be happening, which helps provide money for local high school scholarships.

One of those significant summertime events is the Sweet Corn Serenade.

Chamber Director DeAnn DeGroot said there would be options for folks when it comes to July’s Sweet Corn Serenade, the annual event looks to be on schedule, but maybe different than years past.

The Chamber is also planning on moving forward with Friday After Five on August 7th, 2020.

Catch the video for all the details and more.