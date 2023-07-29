Sweet Corn Serenade Carries On Tradition

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The smell of roasting sweet corn and the chatter of hundreds of people filled the air at Oskaloosa’s annual Sweet Corn Serenade on Thursday evening.

The Oskaloosa Fire Department provided a splash pad, and rides from Community 1st’s little train were available for kids.

Agriculture was well represented by the Mahaska County Farm Bureau, and there was music to listen to while you ate your meal of sweet corn and burgers.

The Oskaloosa City Band closed out the night like every Thursday night during the summer.

It is only possible to have a successful evening with the small army of volunteers that help make it happen.

Jodi Steilage was one of those volunteers who made a difference. It was one of the hottest days of the year, and she had one of the hottest jobs, helping with roasting the sweet corn.

“Thursday Night on the Square is one of our favorite things about Oskaloosa, and it is even better with the Sweet Corn Serenade! We love being part of this town, and being able to volunteer is so much fun. We meet new people and give back to a town that has become our home,” said Steinlage of her experience.

Deann De Groot, Executive Director of the Mahaska Chamber and Development Group, shared, “We were watching the weather all week as we knew it was going to be warm for the event. We were grateful for the overcast skies and cool breeze for most of the day which made our 36th annual Sweet Corn Serenade a success. We are also thankful for the Mahaska County Emergency Management team and Oskaloosa Fire Department for their assistance to help keep the community cool with the splash pad and water monster.”

“Thank you to all the business sponsors, volunteers, and organizations for supporting Sweet Corn Serenade. We look forward to seeing you again next year,” said De Groot in closing.