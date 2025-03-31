Suzy Richards

Suzy Richards

January 22, 1966 – March 30, 2025

Beacon, Iowa | Age 59

Deborah Suzanne Richards, 59, of Beacon, Iowa, passed away on March 30, 2025, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born on January 22, 1966, in Centerville, Iowa. Deborah was the daughter of William Henry and Lee (Washburn) Helleur III.

Suzy graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1984.

Suzy was united in marriage to Rod Richards on November 26, 1988, in Beacon, Iowa.

Throughout her life, Suzy worked in various capacities, including at Siesta Park Care Center, Montezuma Manufacturing, and most recently in the Treasurer’s Office at the Mahaska County Courthouse. In addition to her career, she was the proud owner and operator of SJP Craft and Clothing, where she showcased her handmade items at many local craft shows. Among her favorite events were the Southern Iowa Fair, Knoxville Nationals, and the What Cheer Flea Market.

Suzy had a deep love for her family, her Miniature Schnauzers, and the special moments they shared together. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and Nana. Suzy especially treasured family gatherings and loved attending her children and grandchildren’s events, where her presence and encouragement were always felt.

Suzy’s love and devotion to her family, along with her passion for crafts and animals, left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Rod Richards of Beacon; two children and their spouses, Dennis and Paula Richards II of Fremont and Bridgette and Ethan Rice of Oskaloosa; four grandchildren: Kaden Pollock, Koy Pollock, Kynzleigh Richards, and Gunner Rice; her siblings: Michael (& Brandi) Helleur of Citrus Springs, Florida; Amy Yardley of Ottumwa, and Cari (& Don) Hubbard of Venice, Florida; her mother in law, Kay Rhine of Oskaloosa; sister in law, Melinda (& Steve) Larsen of Des Moines; and many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Suzy was preceded in death by her parents, and two fathers-in-law, Dennis Richards I and Donald Rhine.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Amy McGriff officiating.

As was Suzy’s wish her body will be cremated following the funeral ceremony. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Thursday at 12 noon in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 4-7 Thursday evening to greet friends and relatives.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to support a cause that was close to Deborah’s heart.