Students Recognized On Career Ready Day

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Several Oskaloosa High School Seniors were recognized on ‘Career Ready Day.’

The event shines a light on programs that help students become ready to enter the workforce once high school is completed. It also allows students to leap ahead in their college careers.

Kristin Bandy helps the Oskaloosa Students, which recognized a dozen students at a signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Students recognized for their welding certifications included:

Kale Bollinger, Avery Garrison, Hunter Gordon, and Ethan Vos.

Students recognized by the U.S. Army included Zach Piersel and Dylan Evans.

The Iowa Army National Guard recognized Jason Garrett and Bodie Allen.

Indian Hills Community College recognized Kaylee Johnson and Jaylyn Walker for their Certified Nursing Assistant accomplishments.

Cunningham Inc. welcomed Ryan Cloyed as an apprentice to their company, while VanMaanan Electic welcomed Nick Salvesky.