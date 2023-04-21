Strong Pella Team Too Much For Oskaloosa

by Bryan Kime

The Girls Tennis team was in action Thursday on a very cold and windy day. Pella the #6 team was to much winning the meet 1-10.

Our young girls are continuing to get better and against some really good competition.

Presley and Lucy both bounced back after losing for the first time this season in their singles match to keep their doubles season unblinished.

Varsity Singles:

#1 Presley Blommers Lost 0-6,3-6 against Emily Blom

#2 Lucy Roach Lost 6-1,0-6,0-1(7-10) against Alloree Else

#3 Ava Ridenour Lost 2-6,1-6 against Claire Smock

#4 Jenna DeBoef Lost 1-6,4-6 against Lily VanDusseldorp

#5 Hannah Nelson Lost 3-6,1-6 against Mallory Westerkamp

#6 Lexi Prather Lost 3-6,2-6 against Bryn Higginbotham

Varsity Doubles:

#1 Blommers & Roach WON 6-3,7-5against Else and VanDusseldorp

#2 Ridenour & Nelson Lost 216,0-6 against Blom and Higginbotham

#3 DeBoef & Prather Lost 0-6,0-6 against Westerkamp and Namminga

#4 Leah Cohrt & Loghan Edgar Lost 2-6,1-6 against Cunningham and Plate

#5 Kylie Teeter & Lily Bonnett Lost 4-6,3-6 against Brown and Van Wyke

Junior Varsity:

#1 Lidia Pogany & Aysica Morrow

3-6

#2Vivian Bolibaugh & Kobie Criss

2-6, 6-1

#3 Addison Landers & Karley Armstrong

1-6

#4 Kelleigh Kinman & Saraya Probst

5-6

#5 Chloe Yang & Rayalin Russell

2-6, 6-2

#6 Cora Snakenberg & Emma Whitt

0-6

#7 Kylie Owens & Rayalin Russell

2-6

#8 Emma Whitt & Karley Armstrong

6-2

The JV girls continue to improve and gain confidence. Tonight was a tough match up with a strong seasoned Pella team. Tonight the girls came up short losing 3 matches to 7.