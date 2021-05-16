Stephen Memorial Teams Up With Penn Central To Introduce People To Their Potential Fur-Baby

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Helping shelter animals find their ‘fur-ever’ home is the driving motivation behind the annual adopt-a-thon held at Penn Central Mall recently.

Shanna Smith with Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter said the event is a good way for “us to get out into the community and, and just bring our animals to the public as opposed to the public coming to us. It’s good for people to know what we offer, what we do, what we need, what we can help out with.”

Smith explained that COVID-19 is still impacting how the public interacts at the shelter.

One of those keys to visiting the shelter to see the animals is to have a pre-approved adoption application.

You can learn more about Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter by visiting their website at https://www.stephenmemorial.org/