Statesmen Women Top Baker and Surpass Last Season’s Win Total

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s basketball team surpassed last season’s win total Tuesday, earning its sixth victory with a 72-65 Heart Conference win over Baker.

The Statesmen (5-9, 2-4 Heart) outshot the Wildcats (2-9, 1-5) 44.6% to 43.5% and held a narrow rebounding edge, 39-37.

William Penn capitalized on those extra possessions, scoring 17 second-chance points compared to Baker’s seven.

Baker struggled to protect the ball, committing 18 turnovers compared to 14 for WPU, which led to the Statesmen holding a 21-14 advantage in points off turnovers.

Kayla Jones (Sr., Louisville, Ky., psychology) opened the scoring on the Statesmen’s first possession and later knocked down the game’s first 3-pointer to give William Penn a 7-0 lead.

Jones finished with 10 points for the navy and gold.

William Penn maintained control for much of the opening quarter before Baker trimmed the margin to 19-14 on a jumper in the final seconds.

Reagan Pavesi (Jr., Austin, Texas, wellness and recreation) opened the second-quarter scoring with a basket to extend the lead to 22-16.

Pavesi finished with 11 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Baker continued to chip away and briefly took a 26-25 lead with 3:17 remaining in the half. Dekota Smith (Jr., Toledo, Ohio, computer science) answered with a layup to regain the lead, and Kayla Peoples (Sr., Waco, Texas, nursing) followed with a jumper to put the Statesmen ahead 29-26 at halftime.

Smith recorded a double-double, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the team in both categories.

Peoples added 13 points and a team-high five assists.

William Penn pulled away in the third quarter, pushing its lead to 51-32 by the end of the period. Neva’eh Diaz-Doolin (Fr., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, biology) played a key role in the surge, finishing the day with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Smith opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a layup, followed shortly by another from Diaz-Doolin, extending the lead to a game-high 55-32.

The Statesmen stayed out of foul trouble throughout the contest, committing just 12 fouls. Baker finished with 20 fouls and attempted only six free throws, converting three. William Penn went 9 of 17 from the free-throw line.

Baker was unable to overcome the deficit as the Statesmen fended off a late comeback attempt.

“Big-time win for our program today,” head coach Sheawn Bedford Jr. said. “Our defense set the tone from the start, which helped us get into a rhythm on offense. Kayla Peoples, Dekota and Neva’eh were outstanding all game. Proud of this team — we handled adversity well and got the job done.”

Next up: William Penn returns to action after the holiday break on Saturday, Jan. 3, traveling to Peru, Neb., to face Peru State in Heart Conference play at 2 p.m.

Posted by on Dec 14 2025. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

             

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News