Statesmen Starting 2022 Receiving Votes

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s soccer team will open its 2022 campaign as a projected contender as the NAIA released its preseason top-25 poll Wednesday.

WPU, which was 13-8 last fall (8-4 Heart) and won its first-ever national tournament game, enters tied for 34th with 10 points.

The navy and gold have another tough slate ahead of them with contests against four top-25 foes (all in the league). The Statesmen are one of five squads from the Heart of America Athletic Conference play in the ranking. Central Methodist leads the grouping at #3, while Missouri Valley (#6), MidAmerica Nazarene (#9), and Grand View (#24) follow.

National champion Keiser (Fla.) is first in the NAIA with 498 points and 17 first-place votes. Runner-up Mobile (Ala.) is second, while Columbia (Mo.) and Oklahoma Wesleyan hold the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Oklahoma Wesleyan has earned the final first-place vote.

Posted by on Aug 12 2022.

