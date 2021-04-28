Statesmen Start Strong but Finish Strong

Raymore, Mo. — William Penn women’s golf attempted to repeat as the Heart of America Athletic Conference champions for the seventh time in a row. The Statesmen were in the lead after round one but Mount Mercy came on in round two to take the lead. Park then emerged on day two and the navy and gold could not make up enough ground, ending the event in third place.

Cassandra Contreras of Central Methodist blew by the field on day two with 73 to take the individual title, the best round of the event, as she finished with 243 total strokes. Park and Mount Mercy dueled all day Tuesday and finished tied at 1,043 strokes after 18 holes. Park ended up taking hole #19 to take the team crown and qualify for the NAIA National Tournament.

The teams had a crack at Creekmoor Golf Club earlier in the season, with WPU earning the top mark with a two-round total of 644 strokes. With some different weather conditions and the trophy on the line, the par-72 course was a different animal over Monday and Tuesday.

Alexis Guimaraes (Sr., San Ramon, Calif., Psychology) was the golfer to beat Monday morning, as she forged ahead to the top of the table with a round of 82. She was up and down on the front nine but made seven pars over the final nine holes. Round two was also pretty consistent for Guimaraes, as she finished with an 84. She had nine bogies and eight pars, with a triple on the par-three seventh her only real blemish. After day one, the senior had the lead by two strokes over Laetitia Solombrino of Park.

Julia Hippely (Jr., Huron, Ohio General Accounting) ended the first round tied for seventh, as she put up a score of 89, which included a birdie on the par-five fifth hole. She also made five pars over the first 18 holes. Her second round was two strokes higher, as she put up a 91. She found three pars over the back nine but was over on every hole on the front nine. That left Hippely in sole possession of 14th place when the first day came to a close.

Jaclyn Wojchiechowski (So., Graytown, Ohio, Business Management) was right with Hippely at the end of round one with a score of 89. She had two birdies in the round, on the par-five fifth and the par-three 17th. She had three pars on the back nine but a triple-bogey on the ninth hole did not help her cause. Her second-round tally was a 94, as she netted only three pars. Those scores put her in a tie for 19th after the first day of play.

Bailee Frayne (Jr., Garner, Iowa, Elementary Education) also had an 89 after round one, as she made six pars along the way. She then tied Wojchiechowski with a 94 during the second round, as three pars and a birdie on the par-five 18th helped to cancel a few bogies. Her day one total kept her tied with Wojciechowski for 19th when all the scorecards were added up.

Carlee Frayne (Fr., Garner, Iowa, Sports Management) was the only WPU player a bit off the pace over round one, with a score of 93. She had six pars but those were canceled out by three triple-bogies. She shaved off one stroke on the second round to come home with a 92. She picked up a triple-bogie on the first hole but limited the damage by finding four pars the rest of the way. The two scores put Carlee in 24th place, as the field took a rest before returning for day two. While the Statesmen had led by six after round one, the Pirates and Mustangs came on strong over round two. They ended up tied for the team lead at 701 total strokes, with WPU third with 710 (rounds of 349 and 361).

Nine shots was not a great gap to leap but it proved to enough, as WPU could not gain any ground over day two. Guimaraes had an 85 on the day, with six pars and only one double-bogie. Guimaraes ended up tied for second at +35 (251) at the end of the event, eight shots off the lead. In addition, she was tied for the second-most pars on the weekend with 25 and performed the best on par-fours, going +14 over the three rounds

Hippely produced her best round of the tournament with an 84 on day two. She found a birdie on the par-five 13th and also picked up eight pars. She had 264 shots for the event, finishing +48, tied for 10th. Wojchiechowski also produced her best round of the event with an 84, as she shot three over from holes seven to 18. With a grand total of 267 (+51), Wojchiechowski finished tied in 17th. She also was tied for third in terms of performance on par-threes at +5 for the tournament.

The Frayne sisters finished tied for 20th, as each had a grand total of 273 (+57). Carlee picked up a birdie on the par-four sixth and had four pars on the front nine. That helped her to edge out Bailee in terms of final round score, as Carlee nabbed an 88 on day two. She also finished as the fourth-best performer on par-fives at +8. Meanwhile, Bailee put up a 90, lowering her second-round score by four shots. She also picked up a birdie, finding hers on the 13th, to accompany four pars on the back nine.

William Penn had the third-most pars for the event (85), tied for the most birdies (7), and were the second-best team on par-four holes. The squad was the fourth-best team on par three and four holes.