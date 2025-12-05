Statesmen Prevail in Top-Three Matchup Against Rival Grand View

Oskaloosa–The No. 3 ranked William Penn women’s wrestling team defeated No.2 ranked Grand View for a second consecutive year, winning 29-14 in Heart of America Athletic Conference action Wednesday.

In a matchup receiving national attention with multiple bouts featuring two nationally-ranked opponents, WPU (2-0, 2-0 Heart) took seven of the 10matches. The hosts’ 29 points are the most ever against the Vikings (2-1, 2-1 Heart) in dual meet competition.

Grand View jumped out to an early 9-0 lead after taking the first two matchups at 103 and 110, but it was total control from the Statesmen the rest of the way.

Starting the three technical fall streak for the Statesmen was Christianah Ogunsanya (Fr., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) at 117 pounds. Ranked No. 1 in the country, Ogunsanya faced off against Grand View’s No. 7-ranked Cailin Campbell. Campbell shocked Penn Gymnasium by striking first with a takedown to go up 2-0, but Ogunsanya scored 13 unanswered in dominate fashion to get WPU in the scoring category.

No. 9 ranked Victoria Baez Dilone (Grad., Madrid, Spain, Master’s of Sports Management) had another statement performance as she took on No.2 ranked Catharine Campbell in the 124-pound division. In just over a minute of work, Baez-Dilone defeated Campbell by going feet-to-back twice and adding another takedown to get the technical fall, closing the gap on the scoreboard at 10-8.

No. 6 ranked 131-pounder Kendall Bostelman (Sr., Napoleon, Ohio, Exercise Science) then faced against GVU’s Maya Davis who is nationally ranked No. 5 at 124-pounds. Bostelman gave William Penn its first lead of the night by claiming a 10-0 technical fall.

WPU has two individuals ranked in the top six nationally at 131-pounds, and Head Coach Jake Kadel decided to bump No.5 ranked Devin Patton (Sr., Plano, Texas, Business Management) to 138-pounds to take on No. 12 ranked Adrienna Turner. Kadel’s move paid off as Patton took care of Turner 5-2.

No. 1 ranked 145-pounder Esther Kolawole (So., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) was only on the mat for 38 seconds in her match versus Sofia Delgado, combining a takedown with four exposures to put the Statesmen up 19-11.

Although Grand View took the decision win at 160 pounds to close the margin to five at 19-14, William Penn would secure the dual victory when Piper Fowler (Fr., Cleveland, Tenn., Psychology) received a forfeit at 180 pounds.

With the win already clinched, 207-pounder Phoebe Burt (Sr., Coralville, Iowa, Sociology and Psychology and Human Services) closed out the night on a high note. Already up 2-0 late on Andjela Prijovic, Burt was able to turn her opponent, claiming the lone pin fall for the Statesmen and finalizing the score at 29-14.

“The reason why today’s match was so important for me, regardless of the team score was because I have personally never beat Grand View,” Statesmen Sr., Phoebe Burt said. “Once I knew that the team was going to win, regardless of if I won or lost, I knew it was time for me to lock in and get the job done and it became extremely personal for me.”

“First I want to say, thank you Statesmen Nation! We had an incredible turnout for home crowd,” Head Coach Jake Kadel said. “We are very lucky to have awesome support from the community that love to watch high level wrestling. Our girls were ready to rock and it’s a testament to the time and energy our coaching staff has put into them.

“When you have an incredible group of girls like we do this year, they all lift each other up and win every match together,” Kadel added. “A lot of great fight tonight and an exclamation point on top at the end with Phoebe’s pin. Devin also stepped up after breaking her nose last week and bumping up to grit out a good win for the team. We turn around and head to the Doane Open tomorrow!”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Crete, Neb. Friday to compete in the Doane Conner-Oppenheim Open at 11 a.m.

103–Judy Sandoval (G) won by technical fall over Lilly Zapata, 10-0 (0-4)

110–Tristan Nitta (G) won by fall over Teya Garner, 0:52 (0-9)

117–Christianah Ogunsanya (W) won by technical fall over Cailin Campbell, 13-2 (4-10) (GVU scored a team point for scoring in the match)

124–Victoria Baez Dilone (W) won by technical fall over Catharine Campbell, 10-0 (8-10)

131–Kendall Bostelman (W) won by technical fall over Maya Davis, 10-0 (12-10)

138–Devin Patton (W) won by decision over Adrienna Turner, 6-2 (15-11) (GVU scored a team point for scoring in the match)

145–Esther Kolawole (W) won by technical fall over Sofia Delgado, 10-0 (19-11)

160–Kami Senlycki (G) won by decision over Joey Ives, 5-0 (19-14)

180–Piper Fowler (W) won by for forfeit (24-14)

207–Phoebe Burt (W) won by fall over Andjela Prijovic, 5:42 (29-14)