Statesmen of the Week: Nate Blasingame and Rylee Riesberg

Oskaloosa–Men’s lacrosse player Nate Blasingame (Sr., Portland, Ore., Business Management) and softball player Rylee Riesberg (So., Ankeny, Iowa, Exercise Science) have been named Statesmen of the Week for April 21-27, an honor presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Blasingame propelled the Statesmen to the Heart Championship last week, delivering a standout performance with eight goals and three assists across two games. In Wednesday’s 20-6 semifinal victory over Benedictine, the senior dominated with five goals on nine shots and two assists. He followed it up with three goals and an assist in the championship matchup, leading the team to an 11-4 win, the Heart title, and an automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship.

Riesberg played a key role in helping her team notch three wins over the weekend and secure a spot in the Heart Championship. She collected five hits across the series, including a home run, while driving in four runs and scoring twice. The sophomore shined during Saturday’s sweep of MidAmerica Nazarene, launching a home run to lift her team to a 5-4 win in the opener. In the second game, she added two hits, an RBI, and a run to help seal a 6-0 shutout victory.

