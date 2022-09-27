Statesmen of the Week: Kyriee Lewis and Taylor Witthauer

Oskaloosa–Football player Kyriee Lewis (So., Eight Mile, Ala., Sports Management) and women’s soccer player Taylor Witthauer (Jr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of September 19-25, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Lewis headlined a defensive unit that led the Statesmen to their first win of the season last Saturday. He tallied nine tackles (eight solos), three sacks, and one forced fumble, while WPU limited Missouri Valley to just 158 total yards, including 59 on the ground.

Witthauer led William Penn to a 5-0 shutout victory over Evangel last Saturday. In the win, she scored one goal and assisted on two others. The junior tallied four total shots during the week.

Located in Oskaloosa’s Penn Central Mall, Gardner-Collier Jewelry is your hometown jeweler and can help you celebrate any special occasion.