Statesmen of the Week: Chanze Cruesoe and Zantasia White

Oskaloosa–Men’s basketball player Chanze Cruesoe (Jr., St. Louis, Mo., Business Management) and women’s basketball player Zantasia White (Sr., Lubbock, Texas, Secondary Education) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of January 2-8, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Cruesoe opened with 16 points in last Wednesday’s win over Mount Mercy. In addition to being 8-for-11 from the field, he also assisted seven times, while tallying five rebounds and two steals. Three days later, the junior posted a double-double against Park with 10 points and 11 assists. He made five of his eight shots and also managed five steals and three rebounds.

White narrowly missed a double-double versus Mount Mercy last Wednesday, ending up with 18 points and nine rebounds. She missed just twice from the floor (7-for-9) and hit all four of her three-pointers. The senior had three assists, one block, and one steal as well.

White added an eight-point, five-rebound effort against Park last Saturday. She made two three-pointers, while also finishing with two assists and one steal.

