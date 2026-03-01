Statesmen Move Up in Receiving Votes Section Entering Postseason

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s basketball team clicked forward a few notches going into the postseason as the NAIA released its final top-25 poll Wednesday.

WPU (23-6) is unofficially 32nd in the country with 20 points.

No. 24 Graceland is the only other ranked squad from the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) is a unanimous No. 1 with 510 points and all 18 first-place votes. Grace (Ind.), Oklahoma Wesleyan, Indiana Wesleyan, and Nelson (Texas) complete the top five.

William Penn hosts Grand View Friday in the Heart Championship Semifinals at 7 p.m.