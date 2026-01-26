Statesmen Grind Out 80-73 Win Over Clarke

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s basketball team knocked down Clarke in an 80-73 triumph Saturday in Heart action.

The Statesmen (16-5, 10-3 Heart) struggled to find rhythm early in the first half against Clarke (4-16, 1-11 Heart), holding a slim advantage midway through the period. With William Penn clinging to a 24-22 lead, Javion Belle-McCrary (Sr., Reform, Ala., Sports Management) sparked a decisive run, drilling four consecutive three-pointers to fuel a 12-0 surge and give the Statesmen a 36-22 cushion. William Penn continued to build on that momentum, pushing the lead to 42-25 heading into halftime.

In the opening half, the Statesmen shot 35.9% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, compared to Clarke’s 31% shooting and 20% from three-point range. Belle-McCrary led all scorers at the break with 16 points.

The Navy and Gold carried their energy into the second half, opening the period with eight quick points from Daivion Boleware (Jr., Jackson, Mich., Psychology). Clarke, however, answered with a massive response, rattling off a 27-3 run to erase the deficit and tie the contest at 65-65. William Penn regrouped down the stretch, executing on both ends to reestablish control and close out the game on a late push, sealing the 80-73 victory.

For the game, the Statesmen shot 34.7% from the field and from three-point range. Clarke finished at 39.3% shooting overall and 32.1% from deep but attempted 21 fewer three-pointers than William Penn.

Belle-McCrary led the Statesmen with 22 points. Foday Sheriff (Jr., Upper Darby, Pa., Business Management) and Boleware each posted double-doubles with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

William Penn controlled the glass, owning a 47-39 rebounding edge and turning a 20-9 advantage in offensive boards into a 19-8 margin in second-chance points. The Statesmen committed 15 turnovers, which led to 13 Clarke points, but forced 14 Pride miscues that resulted in 22 points for William Penn.

“By one or by 100, we got the win,” said Head Coach John Henry. “We weren’t very good tonight—we know it.”

Up Next: William Penn travels to Lamoni, Iowa, to face No. Graceland next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Heart action.