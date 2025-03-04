Statesmen Earn Silver at William Penn Invitational

The Statesmen scored 79.43 points in their routine, just behind the Cumberlands (Ky.), which claimed first place with 84.67 points.

“I am so proud of our team and the routine they executed today! We made several adjustments based on the judges’ feedback this week, and the athletes handled it with incredible poise,” said Head Coach Abby Reynolds. “Our routine has definitely been elevated, and the energy and confidence we brought to the floor were unmatched. We truly showed up yesterday, and I’m excited to see what we bring to conference this upcoming weekend!”

Next Up: The Statesmen will travel to Olathe, Kansas, to compete in the Heart Championship Saturday.