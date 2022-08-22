Statesmen Earn Five-Star Institution Award

Oskaloosa–William Penn University was once again honored as a Champion of Character as the NAIA announced its 2021-2022 list of Five-Star institutions.

WPU is one of 157 institutions that were recognized by the NAIA. The Statesmen earned Bronze status with 69 points, one of 42 schools to claim that honor.

All 14 Heart of America Athletic Conference schools made the Five-Star list; the Heart was also named a Five-Star Conference.

Depending on the institution’s point tally, it was designated for one of three groups (Gold–90-100 points; Silver–75-89 points; Bronze–60-74 points). Points were collected in the following areas: Character Training, Character Recognition, Academic Focus, and Character Promotion. All recipients will be recognized on the NAIA’s COC website as well as receive a special web banner for their own site and a paper certificate depicting their honor and designation.

William Penn’s athletic programs make a conscious effort to demonstrate the Champions of Character’s five core values of Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Servant Leadership, and Sportsmanship.

William Penn has excelled in the COC program, having received five Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Region VII or MCC awards (2005-2008, 2010), claiming Region VII/MCC/Heart Coach of Character honors in 2006, 2007, 2010, and 2015, and obtaining Champions of Character Team awards for women’s golf (2012, 2014) and women’s indoor track and field (2013).