Statesmen Earn 13 All-Heart North Awards

Oskaloosa–A total of 13 William Penn football players garnered postseason laurels as the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division teams were announced Thursday.

The trio of running back Destynd Loring (Jr., Charleston, S.C., Sports Management), tight end Alexander Price (Jr., McKinney, Texas, Sports Management), and linebacker Brian Weatherspoon (So., West Memphis, Ark.) were all chosen for the first team.

Seven players received second-team, including wide receiver Amir Everett (Jr., Minneapolis, Minn., Sports Management), offensive linemen Logan Myers (Sr., Joplin, Mo., Business Management) and Chris King (Jr., Culver City, Calif.), defensive lineman Malcolm Bryant (Sr., Cincinnati, Ohio, Sports Management), defensive back Howard Huerta (Sr., Panorama City, Calif., Business Management), punter Mason Ford (Sr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Business Management), and longsnapper Tommy LeGardye (Sr., Los Angeles, Calif., Sports Management).

Honorable mentions were awarded to offensive lineman Adrian Ayala (Jr., Cerritos, Calif.), defensive back Brandon Young (So., Houston, Texas, Computer Science), and linebacker Matt Mehrhoff (Jr., Fenton, Mo., Business Management).

The group helped William Penn to a 4-6 overall record, including a 2-4 mark in the Heart North.

Loring, who is now a two-time all-Heart recipient (honorable mention last year), led the rushing attack with 179 carries for 1,041 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry and 104.1 yards per contest. The junior recorded five 100-yard rushing performances, headlined by 262 yards versus Culver-Stockton on November 9.

Loring also caught nine passes for 54 yards.

Price, now a two-time award winner (honorable mention in 2023), was not only a competent blocker at the tight end position, but also one of WPU’s top targets in the pass game with 25 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. His top outing came against William Woods on August 29 with four grabs for 78 yards.

Weatherspoon managed 66 tackles (35 solos, 31 assists) for the Statesmen, including 5.5 for a loss (0.5 sacks). The sophomore forced one fumble and finished the fall with three double-digit tackle games. His top showing of 12 tackles occurred against St. Ambrose on October 5.

Everett headlined the air attack with 36 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns, all WPU bests this year. He averaged 70.9 receiving yards per game and posted three 100-yard games. The junior’s best game was against Peru State on October 19 with six grabs for 143 yards and a score.

Myers and King helped the Statesmen offense average 377.5 yards (229.7 passing yards) and 26.7 points per game. Myers is now a three-time award recipient; it is the second time he is on the second team.

Bryant topped the defense with 70 tackles (13 solos, 57 assists), including five stops behind the line of scrimmage (one sack). The producer of three double-digit tackle games, he also tallied one fumble recovery. Bryant’s season-best 13 tackles happened against St. Ambrose on October 5.

Now a two-time all-Heart honoree, Huerta collected 38 tackles (22 solos, 16 assists) this season with two for a loss of yardage. He also broke up a pair of passes and recovered two fumbles. A season-high eight tackles occurred for Huerta in a September 7 matchup with Benedictine.

Ford averaged 39.0 yards over the span of 25 punts. He had five 50-plus yard punts with a long of 65 yards. The senior landed 11 kicks inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

LeGardye’s long-snapping efforts helped the Statesmen only have one combined punt or kick get blocked in 2024.

Ayala’s offensive line work limited defenses to just 13 sacks against Statesmen quarterbacks this year.

Young finished his campaign with 46 tackles (32 solos, 14 assists) with half of a stop behind the line of scrimmage. He managed one interception, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble. His season-high eight tackles came against Baker on September 14.

Mehrhoff was good for 55 tackles (26 solos, 29 assists) in 2024, highlighted by 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. The junior picked off a pass and forced a fumble as well. In WPU’s battle with St. Ambrose on October 5, Mehrhoff had a season-high 14 tackles.

Jackson Waring of Grand View was chosen as the Heart North Division Player of the Year. Graceland’s Gerald Monroe was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while the Defensive Player of the Year accolade was given to John Argo of Grand View. Kaden Thomas (Culver-Stockton) and Jakari Starling (Peru State) shared the Freshman of the Year laurel.

Joe Woodley of Grand View was selected as Hearth North Coach of the Year, while GVU’s EJ Peterson took home the Assistant Coach of the Year award.