Statesmen Drop Pair to GVU

Oskaloosa–The William Penn softball team fell shy in upset bids against its rival, being swept by Grand View in a Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader Tuesday.

WPU (18-125, 12-19 Heart) lost by scores of 5-2 and 6-1.

The hosts, who were outhit 12-9, gave up three runs on four hits in the top of the first inning. Peyton Parker (Jr., LaPorte City, Iowa, Sports Management) then settled in, only permitting one run in the third and another in the fifth.

After a few missed opportunities, the Statesmen finally got on the board in the sixth when Lexy Underwood (Fr., Escalon, Calif., Elementary Education) singled home Lexi Riccardi (Sr., Redwood City, Calif., Biology) to cut the deficit to 5-1.

One final run came across in the seventh on a double by Valeria Quiroga (Fr., San Benito, Texas, Sociology) that plated Lexi Resa (Jr., Liberty, Mo., Biology), but the rally ended there.

Resa and Riccardi both finished 2-for-4, while Avery Rayos (Jr., Henderson, Nev., Biology) was 2-for-3 in the opener.

A trio of solo home runs by Grand View (32-9, 26-3 Heart) put the Statesmen in a 3-0 hole entering the bottom of the fifth frame. That is when Nayely Martinez (Fr., Carson, Calif.) led off with a double and scored three batters later on a Rayos single.

Unfortunately, the navy and gold, who lost the hits battle 9-4, could not produce another baserunner the remainder of the contest.

Riccardi once again topped her team, going 2-for-3.

Next Up: William Penn remains in Oskaloosa Saturday, hosting Mount Mercy in a Heart doubleheader at 1 p.m. The twinbill will also serve as Senior Day.