Statesmen at No. 19 in Final Poll, Await Postseason News

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s soccer team has amassed a strong portfolio, and will now hope that its top-20 rating is good enough for the selection committee as the NAIA released its final regular top-25 poll Wednesday.

WPU (10-5-4, 7-3-3 Heart), which is seeking a seventh-consecutive trip to the NAIA National Championship, is now 19th with 175 points. It marks the 25th poll in a row in which the navy and gold are ranked in the top 25.

A total of four Heart of America Athletic Conference programs are in the rating with No. 2 MidAmerica Nazarene heading the group. Grand View, at No. 13, and Baker, at No. 20, are ranked as well, while Central Methodist (39th) is recognized in the receiving votes section.

Oklahoma Wesleyan stays first in the nation with 509 points and 17 first-place votes. Keiser (Fla.) is third with the final first-place nod, while Bethel (Ind.) and Life (Ga.) are fourth and fifth, respectively, to round out the top five.

NAIA Men’s Soccer Final Rating — November 12, 2025

(First-place votes)

1. Oklahoma Wesleyan (17)

2. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)

3. Keiser (Fla.) (1)

4. Bethel (Ind.)

5. Life (Ga.)

6. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

7. LSU Shreveport (La.)

8. Cumberlands (Ky.)

9. Cumberland (Tenn.)

10. Bethel (Tenn.)

11. William Carey (Miss.)

12. Georgia Gwinnett

13. Indiana Wesleyan

14. Madonna (Mich.)

15. West Virginia Tech

16. Grand View

17. Indiana Tech

18. Grace (Ind.)

19. William Penn

20. Baker (Kan.)

21. Ottawa (Kan.)

22. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

23. Rio Grande (Ohio)

24. Eastern Oregon

25. Dalton State (Ga.)

Receiving votes: Xavier (La.) 65, Union Commonwealth (Ky.) 53, Midland (Neb.) 53, Faulkner (Ala.) 50, St. Thomas (Fla.) 49, Northwestern Ohio 45, LSU Alexandria (La.) 35, Bellevue (Neb.) 28, Westcliff (Calif.) 26, Carroll (Mont.) 20, John Brown (Ark.) 18, Marian (Ind.) 18, OUAZ (Ariz.) 8, Central Methodist (Mo.) 7, La Sierra (Calif.) 4, Florida National 3.