Special Election Scheduled to Fill Vacant Oskaloosa At-Large Council Seat

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A special election will be held on August 5, 2025, to fill the vacant At-Large Oskaloosa City Council seat following the resignation of Council Member Charlie Comfort.

The City Council voted to hold a special election after receiving a valid petition requesting that voters decide who will fill the seat. Prospective candidates were required to file an Affidavit of Candidacy and a Nomination Petition with at least 50 signatures. The nomination filing deadline was Friday, July 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

As of now, three candidates have qualified for the ballot: Nick Ryan, Andy Holmberg, and Manny Garcia.

Voters will have a chance to meet the candidates during a meet and greet event scheduled for July 22nd from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Bridget’s Public House, located at 208 1st Avenue East.

Organizers are billing the event as “Speed Dating for a Councilman.” Attendees can sit down at tables and have direct, timed conversations with each candidate. Every 10 minutes, candidates will rotate to new tables, allowing residents to hear from each candidate personally. Extra time will be set aside at the end of the event for one-on-one conversations.

Additional election details, including sample ballots and polling locations, can be found on the City of Oskaloosa’s website at oskaloosaiowa.org/290/City-Election-Information and on the Mahaska County Elections website at elections.mahaskacountyia.gov/elections/.