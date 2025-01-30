Simpson downs Central women’s basketball team

PELLA- A cold shooting Central women’s basketball team fell to Simpson College 76-49 Wednesday.

The Storm (11-8, 7-3 American Rivers) jumped out to a 21-15 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 36-26 at half. In the third quarter Simpson shot 9-of-16 from the field to extend its lead to far for Central to come back.

The Dutch (11-8, 4-6 American Rivers) shot 34.5% from the field and 16% from three-point range compared to Simpson who shot 48.4% from the field and 44% from three.

“We had to many lapses on defense,” said coach Justin Weiland. “We had a lack of communication in the paint and getting out to shooters. It was uncharacteristic of us not to be locked in. Offensively we let our lack of defense speed up our attack. It was a tough one, but we will keep working and get ready for Saturday.”

CeCe Moore (sophomore, Waterloo, West HS) collected her third double-double of the season scoring 12 points on 6-9 shooting while also collecting 10 rebounds, including four offensive rebounds. She added two blocks and one assist.

“We wanted to get the ball in the paint and Moore was able to finish,” Weiland said.

Abby Johnson (senior, Ankeny) added nine points, one assist and one steal. Jasmyn Williams (junior, Denver, Colo., Arvada West HS) dished out four assists while also making her only shot attempt. Gabby Moore (senior, Waterloo West HS) scored six points, and added four rebounds, one steal and two blocked shots.

Simpson was able to force 19 turnovers including 13 steals compared to Central’s nine steals.

The Dutch return to the court Saturday at 2 p.m. when they host Coe College in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.