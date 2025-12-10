Silver Takes Reins of Cross Country Programs

Oskaloosa–William Penn University Athletics Director Grant Farris is proud to announce the hiring of Caleb Silver as the new Head Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Coach.

Silver, who has served as interim coach the last two months, started at WPU as a graduate assistant in the fall of 2024. During his tenure, he has guided four individuals (three males, one female) to the NAIA National Championship. He also helped D’Artagnon Beaver to a Heart of America Athletic Conference title in 2024.

As a graduate assistant for the track and field teams, he coached several runners to national championship qualifications, all-conference awards, and conference titles, while one individual also collected an All-America honor.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Caleb Silver as our new Head Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Coach,” Farris said. “He brings an energy and passion for the student-athlete experience that is truly special. He has a remarkable ability to connect with our runners, understand their goals, and inspire them to grow both on and off the course. I have no doubt his leadership will elevate our programs and create an environment where our student-athletes can thrive.”

Silver is a 2024 graduate of Central College with a degree in Communication. At Central, he earned numerous awards, including being a two-time All-American, three-time all-Midwest Region performer, and two-time all-American Rivers Conference runner in cross country.

In track and field, he collected one All-America laurel in addition to numerous regional and conference awards. Silver broke the 8K school record in cross country as well as the 3,000-meter steeplechase and indoor 5,000-meter run track and field records.

A native of Conrad, Iowa, Silver was a two-time All-State performer at BCLUW HS and received the IAHSAA’s Bernie Saggau Award from his high school.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey at William Penn, and build this program on a firm foundation,” Silver said. “We have the talent, we have the support, but most importantly, we have the faith. I am excited to see all the hard work come to fruition, and believe we have something special happening here.”