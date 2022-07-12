Shirley Trainer

Shirley Trainer

March 14, 1943 – July 11, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 79

Shirley Trainer, 79, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by her loved ones. Shirley was born on March 14, 1943, the daughter of Farrell and Margaret (Ellis) Tapscott in Trenton, Missouri.

Shirley attended Trenton High School and graduated with the Class of 1961. Shirley later attended Trenton Jr. College. During her high school years she was a Majorette and later competed in the Jr. Miss Pageant.

On January 12, 1962, she was united in marriage to Thomas Trainer in Trenton, Missouri.

Shirley started working as a dog groomer for the veterinarian clinic and animal shelter in Wichita, Kansas, before opening her own dog grooming business. She was very successful at showing dogs professionally. Shirley also bred black and tan coon hounds and at one point she owned the #1 coon hound in the nation.

Shirley was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Oskaloosa. She was also a member of the Keomah Kennel Club as well as the Democratic Party Chair. She and Tom spent the last 20 years at their lake cabin in northern Minnesota where she was an avid outdoorswoman. She enjoyed quilting and sewing different items of clothing for her family and was known for her house slippers. Shirley was very talented musically and could play a variety of instruments including the French horn, bagpipes and played the piano and organ for church services. Above all else, Shirley loved spending time with her family and was known for attending family gatherings with her famous homemade cinnamon rolls.

Her family includes her husband, Tom Trainer of Oskaloosa; a son, Dean (& Ronda) Trainer of Oskaloosa, a daughter-in-law, Laura Trainer of Des Moines; her grandchildren: Darren (& Malea) Trainer of Oskaloosa, Corey (& Katie) Trainer of Oskaloosa, Lucas (& Jordan) Trainer of Des Moines, Lauren Trainer of Oskaloosa, Alexander (& Cassie) Trainer of Phoenix, AZ., Austin (& Emma) Trainer of Des Moines, Evan (& Nicole) Trainer of Des Moines and Samantha (& Kinsey) Trainer of Des Moines; her great grandchildren: Karsyn, McKinley, Sebastian, and Sullivan Trainer; two brothers, Robert (& Evelyn) Tapscott of West Plains, MO., and Ron (& Doris Jean) Tapscott of Franklin, TN; and a sister-in-law, Barb Tapscott of Des Moines.

She was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Trainer; her parents; and a brother, Rick Tapscott.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Pastor Amy McGriff officiating.

Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Trenton, Missouri on Monday, July 18 at 1:00 p.m.. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Open visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel with no family present.

Memorials may be made to the family.

