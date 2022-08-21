Shirley Ann Boomershine

April 20, 1937 – August 20, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 85

Shirley Ann Boomershine, 85, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa. She was born on April 20, 1937, at her parents’ home in rural Mahaska County, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary (Silvers) Cameron.

Shirley attended Oskaloosa High School.

In January of 1952, she was united in marriage to Chelsea Hunt. To this union 3 children were born. They divorced years later.

On May 21, 1960, she was united in marriage to Gerald Boomershine in Lancaster, Missouri. To this union 3 children were born.

Shirley worked at Big Smith Overall Factory in Oskaloosa for a time. She also worked at several restaurants, Casey’s General Store and Wal-Mart. Shirley was also a very successful Avon saleswoman for 49 years and was in the Presidents Club and Honor Society of Avon.

Shirley enjoyed dancing, music, singing, and camping. She enjoyed traveling with Gerald and she enjoyed their trips to Hawaii, Alaska and Europe as well as wintering in Texas. Above all else, Shirley enjoyed spending time with her children and loved getting the family together and preparing a large homecooked meal.

Her family includes her husband of 62 years, Gerald Boomershine Sr. of Oskaloosa; her children: Melissa Boomershine of Burlington, Lorrie (& Benny) Edgington of Oskaloosa; Steven Hunt of Oskaloosa and James Hunt of Oskaloosa; seven grandchildren: Ben (& Mandi) Edgington of Oskaloosa, Nikki Edgington of Oskaloosa, Jesse Hunt of Clarksville Arkansas, Amy Hunt-Bean of Clarksville, Arkansas, Chad (& Brandi Yoeman) Bracy of Amana, Iowa, Jamie Rauch of Oskaloosa, and Jake Rauch of Oskaloosa; 14 great grandchildren; a brother, Mike Cameron; brother-in-law, Dwight Fryer; a sister-in-law, Pat Cameron; and a brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Connie Boomershine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gerald Boomershine Jr; her sister, Phyllis Fryer; a brother, Kenny Cameron; a step grandson, John Rauch; a stepdaughter, Connie Rauch; and a special aunt, Mabel Card.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Pastor Alvern Boetsma officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, August 24 after 11:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be present from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to: American Alzheimer’s Association.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Shirley Ann Boomershine please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.