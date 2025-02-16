Seven Now Ranked in Heart, Nationally-Ranked Individuals Move Up

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s wrestling team has made a positive move in the rankings as the NAIA released its seventh and final set of polls this week.

All three of WPU’s nationally-ranked wrestlers have improved since the last poll, including 165-pounder Cameron Hargrove (Sr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Sports Management) moving up to No. 11.

133-pounder Lane Scorpil (Jr., Columbus Junction, Iowa, Business Management) is now No. 20, while 184-pounder Branson Bottorff (Sr., Mackinaw, Ill., Industrial Technology) has bumped to No. 24.

William Penn is currently tied for 32nd with 26 points, while Grand View remains first in the NAIA with 295 points. Life (Ga.) (226), Southeastern (Fla.) (189), Cumberlands (Ky.) (188), and Doane (Neb.) (183) round out the top five.

WPU is back to seventh in the Heart of America Athletic Conference with 76 points. GVU continues to be first in the standings with 232 points.

Scorpil and Hargrove are both third in the league, while Bottorff is fifth. 174-pounder Ryan Van Donselaar (Sr., Otley, Iowa, Exercise Science) is sixth, while 141-pounder Carson Jensen (Jr., Idaho Falls, Idaho, Exercise Science) is seventh.

157-pounder Trent Evans (So., Houston, Texas, Mechanical Engineering) and 174-pounder Kendal Pugh (So., Letts, Iowa, Business Management) are both eighth in the Heart.