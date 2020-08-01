Service Road Discussion And Land Purchase Highlight SCRAA Meeting

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Southern Central Regional Airport Agency held a virtual meeting on July 28th, 2020.

One of the discussions was to move to a monthly meeting format.

The fourth Wednesday of every month will be set aside for regular board meetings if needed. Confirmation of whether or not a meeting is scheduled for the month will be posted on the SCRAA website.

Any special meetings will be posted as well to the website.

If electronic meetings happen due to the pandemic, the public will be given access to the dial-in number, and an access code will be provided.

SCRAA staff member Michael Schrock said the Executive Committee of the SCRAA Board would like to hold those regular meetings to provide monthly financial reports.

Board member Jim Hansen shared an update with the rest of the SCRAA Board regarding the joint meeting with the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors about 220th Street.

Hansen spoke about his proposal to slow traffic down along US Highway 163 near the airport, and the concern that the Supervisors have concerning farm traffic on the highway.

The Supervisors raised concerns about the service road around the runway and brought forward their proposal of extending Independence south to 235th Street.

The Supervisors have deferred to their engineer to help guide them in their decision-making. The SCRAA was willing to help provide any additional information needed to facilitate a more detailed engineering analysis.

Board member Hansen said, “to me, turn 235th Street option needs some serious consideration” and would like to see the process of finding a solution to the 220th road closure to “move as quickly as possible.”

Hansen was interested in setting up another work session with the Supervisors in August to continue the discussion. “I think we need to keep some momentum.”

Mahaska County SCRAA Board Representative John Bandstra shared that the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors had disappointment in handling property deeds, and had uncertainty over 220th Street. “So, we’re not making much progress.”

“It’s gonna be an uphill battle. Let’s just be realistic,” added Bandstra.

“I think the Supervisors tend to prefer the 235th idea,” Bandstra added. He said the 55 mph zone would be “Almost unenforceable.”

Bandstra expressed a Mahaska County Supervisor’s concerns that a Pella safety issue is being moved to a Mahaska County roadway.

Bandstra says he takes the information learned at the SCRAA meetings, and he shares it with Mahaska County Supervisors Chair Mark Groenendyk, “and then I take the items that Chairman Groenendyk gives to me and I bring it to the board.”

Bandstra said that members had informed him of both boards that “passing information back and forth is an improvement over the previous representatives.”

The SCRAA Board then discussed the creation of a checking account to speed up payment of invoices. The executive committee’s decision, they decided they weren’t going to set a checking account up at this point.

The decision to not have a checking account means the Board doesn’t need to be bonded among other reasons, “we felt were unnecessary expenses and hassles.”

After a closed session, the SCRAA board took action on Resolution 51, authorizing the execution of an agreement between the SCRAA and Ronald and Linda Wichart for the purchase of real property.

The motion passed with Bandstra being a no vote on the purchase of the land.

The regularly scheduled date for the next SCRAA meeting is August 26th, 2020.