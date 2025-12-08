Scholar-Athlete Honors to Six Statesmen

Oskaloosa–A total of six Statesmen women’s soccer players were honored for their excellence in the classroom as they were named 2025 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

Joy Pagel (Sr., Maring-Noviand, Germany, Psychology) leads the half-dozen navy and gold athletes with a 3.94 Grade Point Average entering this fall.

Emma Billings (So., Salt Lake City, Utah, Psychology) is next at 3.79, while Alison Van Schaik (Sr., Waterloo, Ontario, Biology) is closely behind at 3.72.

Anna Sporman (Sr., Flint, Mich., Sociology) (3.62), Lilly Cote (Sr., Sioux City, Iowa, Psychology) (3.55), and Melia Lenert (So., Long Beach, Calif., Sociology) (3.55) also find their way onto the list.

Cote and Pagel are now three-time honorees, while Sporman and Van Schaik’s awards are their second. Billings and Lenert are recipients for the first time.

To be eligible for the award, athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale, have attended the nominating institution for one full year prior to nomination, and must appear on the sport’s eligibility paperwork.