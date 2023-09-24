Ruth Johannes

Ruth Johannes

January 4, 1944 – September 23, 2023

Cedar, Iowa | Age 79

Ruth Ann Chedester Johannes, 79, of Cedar, Iowa, passed away at the Serenity House in Oskaloosa surrounded by her family on Saturday. September 23, 2023. Ruth was born January 4, 1944, in Cresco, IA to Brainerd and Virginia Gregson Chedester.

Ruth was the oldest of 3 children. She attended Newton Schools in Newton, IA.

In her younger years, Ruth enjoyed showing horses in competitions regionally, statewide, and nationally. Her specialty was English Gaited. She won numerous championships and awards.

Ruth was united in marriage to Richard Temple. To this union, 2 children were born: Kevin Lee and Kellie Lynn. Richard and Ruth later divorced.

On November 26, 1966, Ruth was united in marriage to Dorman Lee Johannes and was honored to welcome his children: DeOwen, Brenda, and Doug into her family. To this union, 2 sons were born, Kent Allen and Scott Dorman.

Together they raised 7 children in Oskaloosa for a couple years. During this time, they enjoyed raising and showing quarter horses with their kids. Deciding they needed more room for their bountiful family, they found room to roam on an acreage south of Cedar, Iowa. This new space brought the opportunity of raising dairy cows and chickens. Their passion for dairy cows spilled over into showing dairy cattle at the Iowa State Fair where they were honored to be featured on the Blue Ribbon Road for two consecutive years. This began a lifelong passion for camping at the Iowa State Fair with many generations following.

After all the kids were out of the house, Ruth worked for Casey’s General Store in Fremont as the Store Manager. In later years she kept herself busy working for the Eddyville-Blakesburg School District driving a school bus and working as an aid in the Blakesburg Elementary. Besides her love for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, she had a passion for collecting cows and anything cardinal themed.

Ruth was also an active member of Bethel Baptist Church of Oskaloosa for many years. She enjoyed baking for and visiting with friends at the weekly Senior Saints Tuesday morning fellowship time and piecing together quilt tops for the Sewing Seeds ministry.

She is survived by 4 sons: Kevin (& Tammie) Temple of Arizona, Kent (& Lavonne) Johannes, of Oskaloosa, Scott (& Elizabeth) Johannes of Cedar, and DeOwen (& Diane) Johannes of Des Moines; 2 daughters: Kellie (& Bruce) Vroegh, of Eddyville, and Brenda (& Gary) Lanphier of Oskaloosa; one sister, Rose Shira of DesMoines; a sister-in-law, Linda Chedester of Parker SD; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family also wants to thank special friends Char Waller and John & Joyce Stam for their many hours of care for mom.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Dorman; her parents; her brother, Lee Chedester; and a son, Doug Johannes.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 28th, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Oskaloosa with Pastor Bruce Thompson officiating.

Burial will follow services at Bloomfield Cemetery in Mahaska County (East of Musco Mobile in the same lot with the cell tower). The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will being Wednesday after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday to greet friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation or Serenity House of Oskaloosa.

