Rustad wins it for Central women’s soccer team

PELLA – Contributing to both Central College women’s soccer teams goals in a 2-1 win over the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire Sunday, Rylee Rustad (junior, Gilbert, Ariz., Casteel HS) shined in her second game with the program.

For 35 minutes of the second half, the Dutch (2-0-0) and Blugolds (0-2-0) had been deadlocked at 1-1. Rustad took a long pass from freshman Emerson Holle (Gardner, Kan., Gardner-Edgerton HS) and buried the go-ahead goal with five minutes left in the match.

Rustad, a transfer student, also assisted on the opening tally of the match as Piper Eighmy (junior, Birmingham, Ala., Briarwood Christian HS) scored her first goal of the season just over two minutes into the affair.

Dutch goalkeeper Zoey Sizemore (junior, Omaha, Neb., Mercy HS) withstood 13 shot attempts, making five saves.

“Today was another great match for our program,” coach Mike Kobylinski said. “To start 2-0 on the year is great and our standard. We are figuring out ways to win tough matches and be consistent and confident in our approach while being committed to we over me.”

The Dutch are on the road for the first time this season Wednesday for a 4 p.m. match against Hamline University (Minn.) in St. Paul.