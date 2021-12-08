Ronald Gene Peck

June 14, 1940 – December 7, 2021

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 81

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Ron Peck, 81 of Montezuma passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Unity Point Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Ronald Gene Peck, the son of Joseph and E. Maxine (Supalla) Peck, was born on June 14, 1940 in Jefferson County, Iowa.

Ron graduated from East Pleasant Plain High School.

Following high school, Ron enlisted with the United States Air Force where he served four years. He was honorably discharged in 1962.

After his military service, Ron worked for Square D in Cedar Rapids before being transferred to Canada. He then began working for Motor Specialty (MAGNA) in Canada. Ron was then transferred to Montezuma where he was the Executive for MAGNA running the Iowa plants. After Ron semi-retired, he took up farming. He loved spending time and tinkering on the farm where he grew and sold Peck Sweet Corn.

Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and wintering in Florida. He also enjoyed watching dirt track races which included, Figure 8 and Demolition Derby.

Ron is survived by his children, Kathrine (John Scherbring) Burks of Vinton, Iowa, Jeffrey Peck of Twin Falls, Idaho, Terry (Donna) Peck of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Donald (Brenda) Peck of Montezuma; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; six siblings: Ann (Bob) McNew, Janet Peck, Linda Naumann, Phil Peck, Gary (Glenice) Peck and Chuck (Joyce) Peck; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jack Peck and Fred Peck.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home with the family present from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

A rosary service will begin at 3:00 pm on Friday afternoon.

A burial with military rites will be held at a later date in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in East Pleasant Plain, Iowa.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.