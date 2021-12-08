Ron Padgett

February 2, 1953 – December 8, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 68

Ron Padgett, 68, of Oskaloosa, passed away Wednesday morning, December 8, 2021, at the Mahaska Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Ronald Dean Padgett, son of Thomas and Bernadine Clementine (Fry) Padgett Jr., was born February 2, 1953, in Oskaloosa.

Ron attended school in Oskaloosa, where he enthusiastically participated in many sports and graduated with the class of 1971.

From an early age, Ron was a hard worker, and in the summers, he helped his parents by working for area farmers bailing hay. Soon after graduating, he began working for Waal and Rexroth Construction building homes. Ideal Supply next employed him, and it was there that he learned about plumbing. He soon began his own plumbing business, Padgett Plumbing. Early in his career, he also worked as a fireman with the City of Oskaloosa. He very much enjoyed being part of the community and serving the public in times of emergencies. Ron took many courses at Indian Hills Community College to expand his capabilities. Later in his career, he and his son, Matt, purchased the Mr. Rooter franchise. His passion was plumbing, but he was certified as an Electrician and in HVAC. He was proud of his credentials as a State Licensed Plumber and served as a plumber for over 40 years, retiring in 2014.

Ron married Janice Vandegeest on November 21, 1970, at Central Reformed Church. They raised two sons, and Ron loved his role as a father.

Ron coached many of his son’s sports teams, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and three-wheeling, and included his sons in everything he did. Ron served as a member of the Oskaloosa Municipal Water Board and was a member of Central Reformed Church, where he served as a deacon.

Ron’s family includes his wife, Jan; his son Chad (Jennifer) Padgett of Houston, TX; his grandchildren: Jake Padgett (fiance’, Maria Arceo) of Houston, TX and Hailey Padgett of Hattiesburg, MS; his siblings: Rex Padgett of Oskaloosa, and Jack (Barb) Padgett of Lynnville.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his son Matthew and a sister, Barbara Couper.

Ron’s funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Central Reformed Church, with Pastor Jon Nelson officiating.

As was Ron’s wish, his body has been cremated, and the burial of his ashes will be in Forest Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Friday at Langkamp Funeral Chapel; the family will greet visitors from 4-6 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Central Reformed Church or Mahaska Health Foundation for the Hospice Serenity House.