Robert (Bob) LeRoy Allsup

Ava, Missouri

Robert (Bob) LeRoy Allsup, 84 years and 22 days old, of Ava, Missouri (formerly of Oskaloosa, Iowa), passed away peacefully at his home in rural Ava, Missouri, on January 10, 2025. He ultimately lost his battle against what began as colon cancer, fighting an admirable fight. Robert was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on December 19, 1940, to Harold LeRoy and Elsie Fern (Okey) Allsup.

Robert attended Oskaloosa schools. With just a few months left of his senior year, he left high school and joined the Army. While serving, he completed his schooling by obtaining his G.E.D. and successfully completed the Armor Track Vehicle Mechanic Course. Several years later, he completed an electrical course through correspondence.

Bob met the love of his life when he accompanied his friend Bill on a date. Bill was going out with a girl named Carol, whose older sister, Connie, was chaperoning. When the girls came out of the house and started down the steps, Bob told Bill, “That’s the one—no other.”

Before leaving for the Army, Bob helped with the new high school in Oskaloosa, polishing floors and filling rooms with desks and equipment. During his three years in the Army, Bob and Connie wrote letters back and forth. He was honorably discharged from the Army in June 1962.

Bob started his working career early in life as a paperboy and later worked as a pin setter in a local bowling alley. After returning from the Army, Bob worked building pole barns and driving a dump truck for Don Hensel, Clarence Van Toorn, and his father-in-law, Melvin Silvers. He then worked for Ideal Manufacturing for several years before spending 25 years at Pella Corporation (Rollscreen), retiring in 2002.

Bob enjoyed AE Chocolate Milk, pecan rolls, homemade pizza, chili, cowboy beans, a good steak, creamed peas, mashed potatoes with creamed corn on top, coconut Sno Balls, German chocolate cake, cinnamon rolls, making salads, and baking. He loved watching football, especially the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Iowa Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed auto racing, Chevrolet vehicles, John Wayne movies, Elvis, woodworking, and watching wildlife. In his younger years, he loved hunting, fishing, and motorcycling. Most of all, Bob loved his family.

Bob was a Christian and a longtime member of the Home of Hope First Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa, Iowa, for 29 years. When he and Connie moved to Ava, they transferred their membership to the Highway Church of the Nazarene and, later, to the Cold Creek Cowboy Church north of Ava.

He is survived by his son, Adrian Allsup of Ava, Missouri; his daughter, Ginger (Ken) Allsup of Oskaloosa, Iowa; four grandchildren: Brandon (Cori Ash) Allsup of Osage Beach, Missouri, Andrea (James) Cantwell of Mack’s Creek, Missouri, Riley (Jennifer) Calhoun of Oskaloosa, Iowa, and Candace (Kyle) Flattery of Lovilia, Iowa; eight great-grandchildren: Taylor and Ryder Cantwell, October, Shiloh, and Anakin Allsup, Hannah and Maeleigh Flattery, and Emerson Calhoun; his sister, Norma Graham; nephews Steven Reed, Jack Criss, Robert Graham, and Timothy Graham; several great-nieces and nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Nancy Kaywood of Ashland, Missouri; a brother-in-law, Dennis Silvers of Mariposa, California; a brother-in-law, Henry Schuring of Leighton, Iowa; six nieces and nephews (and their spouses); 12 great-nieces and nephews (and their spouses); and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews with another on the way, along with many friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Connie, of 61 years, 2 months, and 2 weeks; his parents, Harold and Elsie; his sisters, Caroline Allsup (who died in infancy) and Katherine Newton; his niece, Lakena Barkley; his brother-in-law, Bob Graham; his mother- and father-in-law, Melvin and June Silvers; his sister-in-law, Carol Schuring; brother-in-law, George Kaywood; and his nephew, Chad Silvers

Bob’s favorite color was purple, and the family asks that you wear some shade of purple in his honor. This is a celebration of life.

As per Bob’s wishes, his body has been cremated. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO is in charge of arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Cold Creek Cowboy Church, 18591 N. Highway 5, Ava, MO with Pastor John Williams officiating.

The family requests donations be made to Cold Creek Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 1357, Ava, MO 65608.