Robert “Bob” Dow

October 23, 1931 – February 17, 2022

Keomah Village, Iowa | Age 90

Robert “Bob” Dow, 90, of Keomah Village, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his home. He was born October 23, 1931, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Frank and Lottie Dunsmoor Dow.

Bob graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1950.

On April 12, 1958, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Rollene Miller in Hampton, Iowa. Bob welcomed Dorothy’s two children Arnelle and Keith into his family. Later Bob and Dorothy had a son Scott. Dorothy passed away on January 14, 2016.

Bob worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone. He was an installer and repairman for them for 18 years and worked in various cities in Iowa. In 1974, Bob and Dorothy purchased the Chief Mahaska Restaurant in Oskaloosa and they moved to Keomah Village. Bob and Dorothy owned and operated the restaurant for 20 years until retiring in 1994. In addition to working and raising his family with Dorothy, Bob served for nine years in the Iowa Army National Guard.

On December 9, 2017, Bob was united in marriage to Rose Bailey at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa.

Early on Bob was a member of the Methodist Church. When he and Dorothy settled in Oskaloosa, they found a new church home at the First Church of the Nazarene, now Gateway Church of the Nazarene, in Oskaloosa. Bob was always active at church, he served on the board for many years and enjoyed being a greeter on Sunday mornings welcoming everyone to church. He was also active with Habitat for Humanity, YMCA Camp Arrowhead in Ottumwa, and served on the board of the youth center in Ottumwa for many years. Bob enjoyed spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ not only locally but on many mission trips all over the world. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed making projects for family and friends in his shop. In his youth he enjoyed riding motorcycles with his family, he held the name “Rowdy Dow” close to his heart and was proud to have it painted on his helmet.

His family includes his wife, Rose Dow of Keomah Village; two children, Arnelle (& Allan) Dow-Nairn of Cincinnati, Ohio and Scott (& Laureen) Dow of Upland, California; a daughter in law, Sally Dow of Ottumwa; five grandchildren: Adam Dow, Alex Dow, Zachary Dow, Brodie Nairn and Eilidh Nairn; seven great grandchildren: Quinn, Wyatt, and Dahlia Dow, Ruby and Angus Nairu, Beau and Skye Narin Russo; sister, Jacqueline (& Al) Thees of Panama City, Florida; a sister in law, Chela Dow. Bob will be fondly remembered by Rose’s family: two children, Douane (& Nick) Cavan and Seuam Cavan of Oskaloosa and Janice Banta of Montrose, Colorado; five step-grandchildren: Daminick Cavan, Savannah Cavan, Christian Cavan, Charlie Banta, and Bobby Banta.

In addition to his first wife Dorothy, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Keith Dow; a brother Frank J. Dow.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa with Reverend Darren Melton officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Sunday after 11:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa and the family will be present from 1-3 Sunday afternoon to greet friends and family.

Memorials may be made to the Gateway Church of the Nazarene.

Memorials may be made to the Gateway Church of the Nazarene.