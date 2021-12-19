Richard Morrow

Richard Morrow

October 16, 1939 – December 18, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 82

Richard Morrow, 82, of Oskaloosa, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at his home in Oskaloosa. He was born October 16, 1939, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Loren and Flossie Sanders Morrow.

Richard attended school in Oskaloosa and was a standout running back for the football team.

Following high school, he furthered his education at a trade school, until Dick was called to serve his country and joined the United States Army. He served as a mechanic and was stationed stateside and in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to Oskaloosa.

On August 31, 1968, he was united in marriage to Deborah Higgins at the old Indianapolis Church in Iowa. To this union three children were born, Richard Todd, Bradley Jo, and Dee. Deborah died on April 23, 2020.

Richard worked for a short time at Vermeer in Pella. From there he went to work driving truck for Ideal Ready Mix. He drove for them for over 37 years until his ill health forced his retirement.

Richard was a member of the V.F.W. He was an avid gardener and took great pride in keeping his garden and yard meticulous. He also enjoyed tinkering in the shop, working on all types of vehicles for family and friends. He delighted in spending time with his family.

His family includes his three children: Richard “Todd” (Heather) Morrow of Oskaloosa, Bradley Jo (Kathy) Morrow of What Cheer, and Dee (Adam Sisler) Morrow of Oskaloosa; twelve grandchildren: Kaila (Dustin) Montgomery, Kristofer Morrow, Keegan Gordin, Alanis Gordin, Arrianna Morrow, Quentin Sanches, James Lineberry, Trystan Caulfield, Kennedy Sass, Keira Morrow, Kalynn Sass, and Rykin Mack; seventeen great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his wife Deborah, Dick was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Deward and Gene; and two sisters, Opal and Neva.

As was Dick’s wish his body has been cremated and a celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

