Rhonda Lee Paris

June 15, 1957 – May 10, 2022

Albia, Iowa | Age 64

Rhonda Lee Paris, age 64, of Albia, IA, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Monroe County Hospital in Albia. Rhonda was born on June 15, 1957, at the Ottumwa Hospital to Ronald and Eva Lee “Pudge” (Coghlan) Paris.

Rhonda grew up attending school in Albia and graduated from the Albia High School with the Class of 1975. Following high school, she continued her education at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa.

On June 30, 1978, she was united in marriage to David Westcott in Albia and to this union, 2 daughters were born, Amber and Ashlee. Rhonda and David later divorced.

Rhonda worked for Van Buskirk Construction before moving to Denver, CO, where she was the assistant manager at 7-11. Upon moving back to Iowa, Rhonda waitressed and cooked at a variety of restaurants before going to work at Pella Corp.

Rhonda was very talented in many different areas. She was an excellent baker and cook, who was known for her comfort food, especially her swiss steak, and her pies at holiday times. She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, from making dream catchers to cross stitching and painting statues. Rhonda loved antiques and collected old bottles, carnival glass, and arrow heads. She was a very avid reader and read thousands of books in her lifetime. Rhonda was very social and enjoyed visiting with others and a game of pool.

Rhonda is survived by her 2 daughters, Amber (& Lucas) Westcott-Baker and Ashlee Davis; 4 grandchildren: Faye, Elle, and Gray Davis and Arli Westcott-Baker; 3 brothers: Randy (& Cindy) Paris, Rod (& Tracey) Paris, and Reid (& Norma) Paris; her nieces: Chelsea (& Kyle) Kirkpatrick, Audrie (& Ryan) Beary, Lindsea (& Jesse) Lewis, Abi (& Nathan) Davis, Kelli (& Ahmad Babaa) Paris, Kari (& Danny) Potter, Nichole (& Nathan) Glass, and Kellie Paris; her nephew, Vinny Paris; her stepfather, Jim Amos; and stepsiblings: Dave Amos, Lee Amos, Debbie (Kenny) Hannan, Liz (Dave) Madison, Debbie Fish, Lori Mills, and Missy Canny. Rhonda is also survived by several other nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Ron Paris; her mother, Pudge Amos; her stepfather, Charlie Canny; her grandparents, C.J. & Lucky Stocker and Lewis “Bud” & Alta Faye Paris; and 2 stepbrothers, Mike Amos and Mike Canny.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Rhonda’s family present to greet family and friends.

A Celebration of Life and meal will follow visitation at the KC Hall in Albia.

An open memorial has been established to the family.

