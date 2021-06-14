Reynolds Visits Downtown Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was in Oskaloosa on Thursday afternoon. MidWestOne Bank hosted the gathering of local business leaders and Oskaloosa Main Street leaders.

Oskaloosa Main Street Director Jessica Reuter then lead a tour of downtown Oskaloosa, highlighting the work being done to preserve the downtown buildings and bring more downtown living to the square.

Also discussed was the importance of placemaking and the work Oskaloosa has already put into the effort. Reynolds said that Oskaloosa is ahead of the game in regards to placemaking.

Iowa DOT Commission member Tom Rielly also spoke about a recent Commission meeting in Oskaloosa, where it became more evident to those members of the global impact area products have in the world market. He said projects like the northwest bypass are vital to the area.