Record performance gives Central’s Dobernecker men’s golf title

PELLA—Maybe the only thing harder than shooting a 68 is to shoot another the next day.

But that’s what senior Harold Dobernecker (Nevada) did for the Central College men’s golf team as a record performance propelled him to medalist honors in a 120-player field at the Carthage (Wis.) Firebirds Fall Classic Tuesday.

Dobernecker, who was tied for second after Monday’s round, finished at 68-68—136 over 36 holes at the par-72 Club at Strawberry Creek. That eclipsed the 36-hole school mark of 67-70—137 carded by all-America honoree Joe Jaspers in 1988. Jaspers and all-American Tim White (2001), still hold the 18-hole record of 67. Dobernecker finished two shots ahead of Liam Casey of Hope College (Mich.), who shot 67-71—138.

Central jumped two spots to place third in the 15-team tourney. Hope College (Mich.) shot 286-288—574 for the team crown. Host Carthage College was second at 291-298—589 with Central at 298-296—594 and Carroll University (Wis.) fourth at 290-305—595.

Dobernecker, who was coming off a fifth-place finish in a 95-player field at the 18-team, 54-hole Transylvania (Ky.) Invitational Sept. 2-3, had 12 birdies over two days. Tuesday he bogeyed the first hole, then played the final 17 holes at 5-under par.

“He was 6-under last week and 8-under this week,” coach Mel Blasi said. “It’s really hard to be that consistent and it just tells a lot about his mental makeup right now and how calm he is, just playing each hole. He’s playing one shot at a time and just trying to win the hole.”

It’s the second collegiate title for Dobernecker, who topped a 43-man field in the Central Duch Shootout April 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, Jacob Moffett (junior, Mount Pleasant) had 75-74—149 to share 23rd place, while Cole McGriff (junior, Grinnell) shot 76-75—151, tying for 28th. Kayden Pendergrass (junior, Mount Vernon) shot 79-79—158 and John Oltman (junior, Pella) had 79-80–159. Charlie Gaer (senior, Des Moines, Roosevelt HS), playing as an at-large entrant, had 78-85–163.

“Jake Moffett and Cole McGriff were both really solid the whole tournament,” Blasi said. “Kayden Pendergrass started on the back nine and shot 43, then came back and shot even par so he played the front nine even par both days.”

Central heads to Altoona, Wisconsin for the Frank Wrigglesworth Blugold Invitational Sunday and Monday at the par-71 Eau Claire Golf and Country Club. Central was second in a 16-team field there last year as Dobernecker tied for fourth individually.

“This was a great tournament for us and now we’ll try to keep the momentum going next week at Eau Claire,” Blasi said. “I’m excited for the guys. We have a few things we can definitely improve on and try to throw some good scores up there with Harold.”