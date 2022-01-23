Randi O’Leary

Randi O’Leary

October 2, 1981 – January 22, 2022

Ottumwa, Iowa | Age 40

Randi Jo O’Leary, 40, of Ottumwa, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Randi was born October 2, 1981, at Mahaska County Hospital to Randy and Bettie Carlene (Thomas) Kapple.

Randi was a 2000 graduate of Oskaloosa High School and then worked at OnCue/Sam Goody until it closed. Music was a big part of her life; she loved all types of music and could name an artist quickly within just a few words of a song. After leaving Sam Goody, she worked at Target in Ottumwa until it closed. At that time, she enrolled in the dental hygienist program at Indian Hill Community College, where she earned her degree in 2019. Since that time, she has been employed at Town Square Dental in Oskaloosa, a job she has truly enjoyed.

Randi married Denny O’Leary on January 19, 2005, at her grandmother’s home, Joyce Thomas in Beacon.

Randi loved to go to all family events and was extremely close to her nieces and nephews. She was always willing to help in any way she could. Known for being straightforward, Randi could be counted on for “telling it like it is”. Randi also loved all animals, rescuing and rehoming several strays to forever homes.

Her family includes her husband, Denny; her son, Brinden, at college at the University of Iowa; a daughter, Taryn, at home; her parents, Bill and Bettie Brendlinger of Iowa City; sisters: Jodie (Anne) Schimke of Ainsworth, Laura Mickels of Fairfield, Carrie (Donnie) Vander Ecken of Oskaloosa; mother-in-law, Jill McWilliams of Oskaloosa; sister-in-law, Devvin (Jarren) Goode of Oskaloosa; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Randi was preceded in death by her father, Randy Kapple; a sister, Amy Pettyjohn; father-in-law, Dennis O’Leary Sr.; grandfather, Don Kapple; grandfather, Dick Thomas; grandparents, Bill and Phyllis Hughes; grandmother, Liz Haines; uncle, Phil Hughes; and cousin, Danny Thomas.

Visitation for Randi will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Langkamp Funeral Chapel; the family will greet visitors from 4-6:30 p.m.

Cremation will be accorded after the visitation, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Instead of sending flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the family and sent to Denny O’Leary at 515 Waverly Ave. Ottumwa, Iowa 52501.