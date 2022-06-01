Rae “Razor” Van Roekel

Rae “Razor” Van Roekel

July 29, 1946 – May 31, 2022

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 75

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Rae “Razor” Van Roekel, 75, of Montezuma passed away Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022 at his home in Montezuma. Rae “Razor” Harris Van Roekel, the son of Harry and Maggie (Gezel) Van Roekel, was born on July 29, 1946 at Newton, Iowa. He was one of ten siblings.

Rae was a 1964 graduate of Montezuma High School.

Rae worked for a short time for Bowers Construction before being drafted into the United States Army in November of 1965 being stationed in Germany. After being honorably discharged in the fall of 1967, he returned home and worked again for Bowers Construction. He then began working for Poweshiek County driving a maintainer and retired after 33 years in 2002. After retirement, he worked part-time for Simmon’s Construction hauling gravel and farmed on the side.

Rae was united in marriage to Brigitte Meyer on August 22, 1969 at the Montezuma United Methodist Church and to this union two children were born: Rita and Danny.

Rae enjoyed fishing, horseshoe pitching, hunting, riding his horses and mules, riding his gator, coffeetime and playing cards. Family was a huge part of his life and he loved teaching his grandchildren how to fish and bought a pony for each of his grandchildren teaching them to ride and drive their ponies. Rae and Brigitte started the first trail rides at Montezuma for over 25 years. They continued doing this at their cabin location at Unionville, Iowa and wintered for 12 years in Arizona.

Rae and Brigitte also camped at the Iowa State Fair for over 40 years and Rae played in many horseshoe tournaments winning at the Fair and also in Arizona. Rae was looking forward to being inducted into the Draft Horse and Mule Association Hall of Fame at the Iowa State Fair in August. Rae was a friend to many and never knew a stranger. Family was the most important thing in his life.

He is survived by his wife, Brigitte; his children, Rita (& Brad) Damery of Taylorville, Il., and Danny (& Jackie) Van Roekel of Montezuma; his grandchildren: Shauna (& Jon) Plants, Lex (& Alexa) Jack, Wyatt (& Jasmine Foster) Jack, Houston Van Roekel, and Hayden (& Allyson) Damery; great granddaughter, Gracie Plants and one on the way; his siblings, Paul (& Sandra) Van Roekel of Grinnelll and Veldine Scott of Des Moines; his sisters-in-law, Denise Van Roekel of Montezuma and Vera (& Dennis) Latcham of Montezuma; his brother-in-law, Uwe (& Diane) Meyer of Montezuma; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Rae is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Floyd Van Roekel, John Van Roekel, Dwight Van Roekel, Marvin Van Roekel, Betty Van Wyk Brandstra; two brothers in infancy; and a great niece, Kara Meyer.

A memorial service will begin at 10:30 am Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Montezuma United Methodist Church.

Military Rites will be held immediately following the service outside of the church in front of the Poweshiek County Freedom Rock.

A visitation/luncheon will follow the military rites in the Community Hope Church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Point Hospice, the Blakely-Stevens American Legion Post #169 Building Fund, or the Montezuma Fire Department.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.