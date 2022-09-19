Rachel Wehr

May 27, 1941 – September 18, 2022

Huachuca City, Arizona | Age 81

Rachel Wehr, age 81, of Huachuca City, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Eddyville, Iowa. She was born on May 27, 1941, in Eldon, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Anna Marie (Fridley) Essary.

Rachel attended Farson High School and graduated with the Class of 1959.

On November 26, 1959, she was united in marriage to Russell Wehr. Russell passed away on May 16, 2017.

Rachel was a homemaker for most of her working life, raising her children and taking care of her home.

Rachel is survived by her children: Roxanna (& James) Robinson of Huachuca City, Arizona, Ronald (& Karla) Wehr of Huachuca City, Arizona and Renee (& Mark) Ouellette of Eddyville, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

As was Rachel’s wish, her body has been cremated and there are no services planned at this time.

As was Rachel's wish, her body has been cremated and there are no services planned at this time.