Police Week Honors Those Who Serve Our Communities

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oskaloosa, Iowa – It’s no secret that being in law enforcement has always presented its challenges to those who choose to serve.

Today’s political climate and national conversation about policing are causing the profession to suffer one of its most significant crises in years.

Locally, law enforcement is generally supported, and individuals often thank officers on the street for their help, support, and the job they do.

As a matter of fact, officers give out way more friendly waves per day in Oskaloosa than traffic citations. This was evident during our recent ride-alongs.

Oskaloosa News had the opportunity this past week to ride along with five members of area law enforcement and talk to them about why they chose their career and how that profession has changed over time.

For some officers, it is their first year of service, while others have served nearly a decade and more.

We will release extended interviews with the officers as the week goes on.