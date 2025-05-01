Police Standoff Ends Peacefully After UTV Chase

May 1, 2025 – An Oskaloosa Police Department Press Release

Oskaloosa, Iowa – On April 26, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a member of the Oskaloosa Police Department attempted to stop a subject on a UTV driving on A Ave. W (Hwy 92). The driver, identified as Jeffrey Dean Vanmaanen (59) of rural Oskaloosa, had a revoked driver’s license. Vanmaanen refused to stop for the officer, instead continuing to drive to his home. He then ran into a nearby field. Area law enforcement officers were called to assist with setting up a perimeter.

Verbal contact was made with Vanmaanen, but he threatened to shoot officers unless he was allowed to walk to his mother’s farm nearby. Officers knew from dealing with Vanmaanen in the past that he had made similar threats before. Area law enforcement officers held the perimeter and called for a state tactical team and negotiator while the Oskaloosa Fire Department and Mahaska Health EMS staged in the area as a precautionary measure.

Marion County Sheriff Sandholdt arrived to assist in the surrender negotiation, and Vanmaanen was taken into custody at 8:35 p.m. He was lodged in the Mahaska County Jail on charges of Eluding and Driving Under Suspension.

Vanmaanen is currently out on bond, but a warrant has been issued for Revocation of Pretrial Release on original charges of OWI 3rd, Driving While Revoked, Eluding, and Criminal Mischief 4th.

Members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were assisted in this investigation by members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Patrol, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Oskaloosa Fire Department, Mahaska Health Ambulance, the Mahaska County 911 Center, and numerous area agencies who either responded or offered equipment to assist. We are incredibly grateful for the assistance and safe outcome.

It is important to note that a criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.