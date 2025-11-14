Player of the Month Laurels Awarded to Harry, Rye

Oskaloosa–The William Penn University Athletics Booster Club has announced its October Players of the Month.

Football player Marquis Harry (So., Pompano Beach, Fla., Business Management) was named the male recipient, while women’s cross country runner Claire Rye (Fr., Plymouth, Iowa, Biology) earned the female honor. The honor is the first for both individuals.

Harry highlighted his month by having back-to-back games with interceptions returned for touchdowns. The sophomore, who notched 16 tackles for the month (12 solos, 4 assists, 3.5 for loss), picked off a pass against Missouri Baptist on October 18 and returned it 86 yards for a score.

He then stepped in front of a throw on October 25 versus Clarke and took it all the way–a total of 88 yards–for a touchdown. Harry added another pass breakup during his October accomplishments.

Rye opened her month by breaking a 20-year-old school 6K record at the Mount Mercy Seminole Valley Stampede on October 4 with a time 23:48.1. She was 32nd overall among 177 competitors.

Later in the month, the freshman posted a top-half effort at the Blazing Tiger NAIA Classic on October 25, placing 122nd out of 279 runners on the 6K course in a time of 24:48.37.