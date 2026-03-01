Peoples Named Third-Team All-Heart Honoree

Oskaloosa–Kayla Peoples (Sr., Waco, Texas, Nursing) garnered postseason recognition Thursday as the 2025-2026 all-Heart of America Athletic Conference women’s basketball teams were announced.

Peoples was one of 10 individuals named to the league’s Third Team. An additional 10 players were selected to both the First and Second squads. Six student-athletes were also picked for the all-defensive team.

The award is the first for Peoples, who helped the Statesmen to a 7-21 mark (4-16 Heart) this winter.

The senior averaged 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, while also recording 53 assists, 44 steals, and one block. She managed two double-doubles, scored a season-best 21 points against St. Ambrose on November 8, and corralled a season-high 10 rebounds on three separate occasions.

Kylie Diaz of Peru State was named both Heart Player and Defensive Player of the Year. Jessica Reeter (Missouri Valley) claimed the Newcomer of the Year award, while Kelli Storck (Benedictine) earned the Freshman of the Year accolade.

MidAmerica Nazarene’s Jon Lewis was tabbed as the league’s Coach of the Year, and Benedictine’s Andi Connelly collected the Assistant COY laurel.