Paulene E. Selix

October 10, 1930 – May 31, 2022

Albia, Iowa | Age 91

Paulene E. (George) Selix, age 91, of Albia, IA, met her Lord and Savior on May 31, 2022, at Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa. Paulene was born in Ottumwa on October 10, 1930, to Paul and Beulah (Frazier) George in Ottumwa.

Pauline grew up in Davis County, Iowa with her parents and siblings.

After graduating from high school, Paulene was united in marriage to Arlo Ray Selix Jr. on July 19, 1952, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA, where they also renewed their vows after 50 years in July of 2002. Paulene and Ray shared nearly 55 years of marriage prior to his passing on July 2, 2007.

Paulene and Ray moved to California in 1957 where they worked at the McDonald Douglas Aircraft Company for 30 years. Paulene was an administrative assistant accountant there and worked on computer programs for many different businesses. After retiring in 1994, she and Ray moved to Camdenton, MO, by the lake.

After Ray’s passing, Paulene moved to Iowa to be closer to family and friends. She found a beautiful church to go to, First Family Church in Albia. She loved everyone there and said they were all like family. Paulene was very strong in her faith, volunteering at Billy Graham Crusades and was a trained counselor to help bring people to the Lord. She also enjoyed singing in the church choir.

Paulene is survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and a host of good friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Selix; her parents, Paul and Beulah George; 2 sisters, Iva Mae (& Norman) Milbourn and Juanita (& Wayne) Sample; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arlo and Mary Selix; sister-in law and brother-in-law, Alice and Carl Johnson; and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the First Family Church in Albia, with Paulene’s family present to greet family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the First Family Church in Albia, with Pastor Gabe Dykes officiating.

Burial will follow services at the Blakesburg Cemetery in Blakesburg, IA.

A memorial has been established to the First Family Church in Albia.

