Pair of Shutouts Lead Breit to Heart Honor

Oskaloosa–Matias Breit (Fr., Osorno, Chile, Psychology) was perfect in two contests last week and the voters took notice as he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week Monday.

Breit won his first career accolade by posting shutouts against Clarke and Evangel.

The freshman tallied two saves against the Pride last Wednesday, while facing 10 total shots. He then followed that up with three stops versus the Valor last Saturday (six total attempts).

For the season, Breit has not permitted a goal in 205 minutes of action. He is 2-0 on the season.

The award is the first of the year for WPU.