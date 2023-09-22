OTTUMWA MAN FAILS TO APPEAR FOR VERDICT IN MURDER TRIAL

OTTUMWA, IOWA – The Ottumwa Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Gregory Allen Showalter Sr. Showalter has an arrest warrant for Failure to Appear- Murder in the First Degree. The case was being held in Wapello County District Court. Showalter was not present when the jury found him guilty today, September 22, 2023, for the murder of his wife in August of 2021. If you see Gregory Showalter Sr., or know of his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Ottumwa Police Department at 641- 683-0661.

Gregory Allen Showalter, 63 years old. Height of 6’2″ and weighs 160 lbs. Showalter is considered armed and dangerous.