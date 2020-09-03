Oskaloosa Selects New Fire Chief

A City of Oskaloosa Press Release

September 3, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa, September 3, 2020 –The city of Oskaloosais pleased to announce that Jeffrey Swanson has been selected as the new Fire Chief. Swanson is expected to be appointed by the City Council at the September 8, 2020, City Council meeting, and will begin with the department on September 22, 2020.

“We are honored to have Jeff join our Fire Department,” said City Manager Mike Schrock. “He brings a wide range of experience and will be an excellent addition to our leadership team. I am confident he will serve the city of Oskaloosa, the fire department, and our community well.”

With35 years of broad fire service experience, Swanson began his career as a fire cadet and worked his way up to roles including battalion chief and emergency medical bureau chief. He holds an A.A.S. in Fire Science and Safety, a Bachelor’s of Science in Fire Service Management, and a Master’s Degree in Management and Organizational Behavior. Additionally, Swanson served in the U.S. Air Force as a firefighter and a training instructor. Over the last eight years, Swanson has served as an associate professor of Fire Science atWestern Illinois University.

Swanson was selected after a recruitment search resulting in 24 highly qualified applicants. The applicants went through an extensive selection process, with finalists completing onsite interviews with three panels comprised of various City representatives and peer professionals. The interviews were followed by a meet and greet with community partners and a fire station tour.