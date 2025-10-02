Oskaloosa Schools Release 2025–26 Free and Reduced Meal Guidelines

The Oskaloosa Community School District has released information for families regarding free and reduced-price meal eligibility for the 2025–26 school year. The guidance follows policy finalized by the Iowa Department of Education’s Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services and applies to schools participating in the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Program, and the Afterschool Care Snack Program.

Income Eligibility Standards

The updated income guidelines, effective July 1, 2025, determine which families qualify for either free or reduced-price meals. Eligibility is based on household size and income, with thresholds provided in yearly, monthly, twice-monthly, bi-weekly, and weekly amounts.

For example, a household of four with an annual income of $41,795 or less qualifies for free meals, while the reduced-price limit is $59,478. Each additional household member increases the income ceiling by $7,150 for free meals and $10,175 for reduced-price meals.

These benchmarks serve as the primary reference for families who submit applications to the district.

Four Paths to Eligibility

Households can qualify for assistance through four routes:

Income Application: Families with earnings at or below the guidelines may apply by submitting a single form covering all children in the household. Only the last four digits of a social security number from an adult household member are required.

Assistance Programs: Students in households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Family Investment Program (FIP) benefits, along with certain Medicaid recipients, generally qualify for free or reduced meals. Most families in this category are certified automatically and will receive notice from the school.

Direct Certification Letters: Some households will receive letters from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services confirming free meal eligibility. These letters must be presented to the school for benefits to begin.

Case Numbers on Applications: Families listing an active SNAP or FIP case number on an application extend free meal eligibility to all students in the household.

Carryover and Annual Renewal

Eligibility from the previous school year carries over for up to 30 operating days in the new year. After that period, unless a household has been directly certified or submits a new application, students must pay full price for meals. Families are encouraged to reapply promptly to avoid disruption.

Applications may be submitted at any time during the year. A change in circumstances, such as unemployment, can open eligibility even if a family did not previously qualify.

Special Circumstances

Foster children automatically qualify for free meal benefits, whether or not the foster family qualifies. Families with Head Start or Even Start students, or those identified by the district as homeless, migrant, or runaway, are also eligible.

WIC participants may qualify for benefits based on income guidelines.

Appeals and Verification

If a household disagrees with a decision, a formal appeal can be filed orally or in writing with the district’s designated hearing official. Schools may verify information submitted on applications, and applicants are reminded that deliberate misrepresentation could lead to prosecution under state and federal statutes.

Civil Rights Protections

The program operates under both state and federal nondiscrimination requirements. The U.S. Department of Agriculture prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), age, or disability.

In Iowa, the Civil Rights Commission enforces similar protections under state law, adding creed and religion as protected categories. Complaints may be filed through the USDA or the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

Local Access

Families in Oskaloosa seeking more information or wishing to apply for free or reduced-price meals should contact the Oskaloosa Community School District directly. Applications and assistance are available at each school building.